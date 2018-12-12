Employers and employees across New Zealand are in full preparation mode to celebrate a year of hard work with a Christmas party or social function.

As well as making sure everyone has a good time, employers and their staff need to be aware of some of the risks that can arise through social interaction outside the usual work environment, particularly when a drink or two is involved.

"We encourage employers to host a Christmas party or end-of-year function for employees to celebrate their achievements," says Employsure's Jessica Lestrange.

"They just need to consider the risks that can come about in these situations," she said.

"Many owner-managers don't realise, but a lot of the legislation which they have to adhere to during the working day applies just as equally to Christmas parties, and ignoring it could lead to costly and time-consuming legal issues."

Sexual harassment

If the work Christmas party is organised and paid for by the employer, the obligations generally remain the same as though it was in the workplace.

So employers are advised to clearly outline what is inappropriate behaviour and what the repercussions can be if misconduct takes place.

The definition of the "workplace" - and therefore what constitutes workplace sexual harassment - has become broad due to the increase in digital technology, such as email and social media.

Over consumption of alcohol

The celebration atmosphere also means there is a high chance of alcohol in the mix, which brings with it additional challenges for employers.

For health and safety purposes and in an attempt to reduce the chances of inappropriate conduct, employers should ensure the service of alcohol is responsible and employees have plenty access to water and food.

They should also consider an early cut-off time for the service of alcohol.

Getting home safe

The potential consequences for employers found to be negligent should not be underestimated.

If an employee is injured on their way home from the function, the employer could be faced with a worker's compensation claim.

The seriousness of these issues should be enough to encourage employers to take proactive steps to educate and supervise their team. Preparing transport home is a highly effective way to minimise the risk.

If someone gets too intoxicated, send them home safely straight away - and don't let them get behind the wheel of a car.

Ruined reputations

Professional and business reputations are at risk.

Imagine the difficulty a boss would have managing their team if they drunkenly share inappropriate information about their love life.

Other examples might include bumping and grinding on the dancefloor or a solo attempt on the karaoke microphone.

So, don't kill the fun - but remember it is an enjoyable celebration, and workers and bosses who do not adhere to the policy or code of conduct, spoil the party for everyone.

No matter how much fun you're having, you're still officially at work.