Eleven of the Bay of Plenty's young rugby talent have been identified as among the best in the Chiefs Country region.

The players - Logo Falanai, Patukino Williams, Quinton Landman, Slade Baker Taingahue, Sloane Lankster, Toby Taylor, Whareporera Hare, Bless Perese Elliot, Jerico Yorke, Brayden Drew and Ngakohu Walker - are among the 63 talented young players selected from within the region for a one-day camp.

The University of Waikato Chiefs Region Under 17 Development day, which will take place at the Chiefs Rugby Club training base on December 5, will provide the squad with specific rugby-based skills in addition to fitness testing.

Chiefs Rugby Club player identification and development manager Kent Currie says the camp offers an opportunity for players to take their first step on the Chiefs Rugby Club player development pathway.

"We have a gifted group of young men who will be attending the camp. This is an opportunity for these individuals to develop their current skill base, learn new skills and be inspired to continue on the Chiefs development pathway."

Those selected:

Forwards:

Logo Falanai, Patukino Williams, Quinton Landman, Slade Baker Taingahue, Sloane Lankster, Toby Taylor, Whareporera Hare (Bay of Plenty).

Andrew Smith, Gabe Robinson, Jonty Short, Keran Van Standen, Lincoln Winter,

Malachi Wrampling, Moses McGoon, Sean Ralph, Tyler McNutt (Waikato).

Brooklyn Greer Atkins, Che Potaka, Josh Keech, Logan Mitchell, Perry Laurence, (Taranaki)

Danial Lagalaga Slade, Diesel Lee Jakeman, Esala Junior Tolutau'u, Luke Lenter, Viliame Tuisuva, Adam Faalolo (Counties Manukau).

Jayden Corbett, Otama Roberts (Thames Valley).

Kees Phillips, Luke Lenter, Michael Tealaiga, Peter Te Kahu, (King Country).

Backs:

Bless Perese Elliot, Jerico Yorke, Brayden Drew, Ngakohu Walker (Bay of Plenty).

Anthony Makiha, Billy Tomu, Cohen Brady Leathem, Isi Taimikovi, Liukhane De Thierry Rhind, Monty Anitoni, Regan Atamu, Ryan Michie, Timothy Banks (Counties Manukau).

Charles Salesi, Cody Nordstrom, Dawson Smith, Luke Ale, Taha Temura, Te Poria Marsh, Anaru Paenga Morgan, Beau Peart, Ben Strang (Waikato).

Devyn Sheehan, Jordan Corcoran (Thames Valley).

Fatiuma Moeahu Leota, Noah Callaghan, Tom Morris, Topia Barrowcliff, Xavier Sofeni (Taranaki).

Liam Prisk, Patrick Hedley (King Country).