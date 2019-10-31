BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

The Bream Bay community was shocked earlier this month when they learned the young woman with the friendly smile and kind manner who helped them or their families through numerous health issues is now herself battling illness.

Hollie McIntyre from Ruakākā's Orrs Unichem Pharmacy was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive disease with a poor prognosis.

Now the Bream Bay community is rallying around the 30-year-old, repaying her for the support she has given them over the years.

