More than 400 turned up for the popular Pink Loop Walk at the Whangārei Town Basin yesterday to raise money for the Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust.

The fourth annual event also featured entertainment along the way, spot prizes and an auction. Money raised will stay in Northland and go towards supporting women with breast cancer.

Event organiser Melanie Waldron said about 420 people turned up on a beautiful day and thanked everyone for the effort towards a worthy cause.

Breast Cancer Support Northland provides a support network through volunteers who have been coping with breast cancer in some form.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along and snapped some photos during the loop walk.