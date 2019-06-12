Farming Friends of Hospice Whanganui has become a major player in the fundraising stakes for the charitable organisation since launching in 2005 with a paltry $100 kitty.

The foundations were laid in 2005 to build on an idea to help ongoing funding for Hospice Wanganui by the rural sector. The idea came from retired Waverley stockman Eric Weir after his wife Diana was diagnosed with cancer.

The Farming Friends of Hospice Wanganui (FFHW) Charitable Trust was formed to administer a stock grazing scheme designed to raise funds for the organisation that cares for terminally ill patients.

Weir was elected chairman

