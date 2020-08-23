

A Hastings distillery's gin has won gold at the International Wine and Spirits Competition, less than a year after the distillery opened.

Hastings Distillers' Albertine gin took top spot in the Contemporary Gin category at the IWSC, a competition rewarding excellence in drinks worldwide.

Operating for only eight months, Hastings Distillers, based on Heretaunga St East, was established by Kate Galloway and David Ramonteu in 2019.

The award-winning Albertine gin, which contains 38 organic botanicals, was praised for its "complex and perfumed nose" by the IWSC judges.

Galloway said it was an honour for her family business to be recognised at one of the most prestigious drinks competitions in the world.

"Our passion has always been to create premium craft spirits that follow nature's lead, drawing on our broad background in winemaking to develop our love of all things botanical," she said.

"It's wonderful that our small, family business has captured the attention of the judges, and helped to put New Zealand organic gin - and Hastings in particular - on the map."

Albertine gin is one of three craft spirits produced by Hastings Distillers, alongside East Block 200 and L'Opera aperitif.

Ramonteu said winning gold was testament to what could be achieved by following their instincts and ideologies.

"We are pleased and very proud that while our products align strongly with our artistic ambitions, they have also stood up to a panel of experts," he said.

Customers at Hastings Distillers' tasting room can enjoy a drink alongside some food, and Galloway and Ramonteu plan to establish a stall at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market in the near future.