Hawke's Bay Airport is installing a pick-up and drop-off point for Uber passengers.

The airport's strategy and business development manager, Dean Smith, said the airport had been monitoring the global growth and popularity of ridesharing services and had been anticipating Uber's entry to Hawke's Bay after its huge growth in New Zealand's larger cities.

He said the way people think about transport was changing and it was important for the airport to incorporate emerging transport trends.

"We are committed to making travel in and out of Hawke's Bay as convenient and sustainable as possible and see the service offered by Uber as adding real value in this area."

Uber New Zealand country manager Amanda Gilmore said Uber was thrilled and was working to make the service as easy as possible for riders and driver partners.

"Having a clearly marked pick-up and drop-off point at Hawke's Bay Airport ensures a convenient and safe experience for both riders and driver partners," Gilmore said.