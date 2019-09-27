

A Clive man who spent hundreds on a new television and a Spark Sport subscription, hasn't been able to watch a single game of the Rugby World Cup live since it kicked off last Friday.

Thousands around New Zealand had problems streaming the All Blacks vs South Africa match last Saturday, but for massive rugby fan Ted Tobeck there's been no fix since.

Tobeck bought a 50-inch Panasonic Smart TV from Noel Leeming on the day the tournament kicked off, having already purchased Spark Sport's RWC package prior.

He paid extra to get a package which allowed him to use Noel Leeming's tech support team in the event of any issue.

But when he tried to open the Spark Sport app on the TV it came up with a "licensing error", which no one has been able to fix in an entire week of calls, Ted said.

"It's just stupid."

Ted's niece Erica Tobeck helped him set the TV up and since has spent most of the time on the phone with Spark and Noel Leeming trying to solve the issue.

"Noel Leeming and Spark are both kind of pointing the finger at each other," Erica said.

"Noel Leeming say it's an issue with Spark Sport and Spark say is a device issue."

Noel Leeming's Tech Solutions team told her it had received multiple calls from people with the same problem.

Ted Tobeck brought a new TV from Noel Leeming the Friday the tournament started. Photo / Paul Taylor

Erica says that although they can't access the streaming service through Spark Sport's TV app they still have access to the service their phone and laptop, but that isn't good enough for Ted.

"When I contacted Spark they told me to stream it through the laptop and plug it in the TV through the HDMI cable.

"But Ted doesn't know how to set it up, and he bought the TV to make it easier to watch the games, which he was told he would be able to do."

A Noel Leeming spokesperson told Hawke's Bay Today its Tech Solutions team had "received a number of complaints" around Spark Sport related issues which it had passed on to Spark, but did not wish to make any further comment in relation to the issue.

Spark spokesperson Althea Lovell said that their customer care team was helping the Koveks to fix the issue.

"The issue they are experiencing is device-related and can usually be resolved with a hard reset of the device, however in their particular case, this is not possible as their smart TV is hardwired into the wall and access to switch-off their TV at the wall is difficult," she said.

"Our team is trying to facilitate this reboot with them and is hopeful that this will fix the issue that they are experiencing."

She said that they had complaints around in home set ups and were working with customers to solve them but said they were unrelated to the Spark Sport platform.

"Spark Sport has streamed nine out of 10 Rugby World Cup games successfully so far, both from a platform and broadband network perspective," Lovell said.