Rapid growth, increased demand for commercial space and Tauranga's worsening traffic woes have sped up plans for a new office building as part of Papamoa Plaza's expansion.

Opening early next year, the Plaza's new office building will accommodate a range of local and national businesses.

Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill said many businesses had expressed interest, and some had already committed.

"This has given the owners and developers the confidence to push the start button on construction even though there is currently some unallocated spaces.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill looks over the new development. Photo / George Novak
Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill looks over the new development. Photo / George Novak

"We are anticipating to be fully leased when we open in early 2020."

Hill

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.