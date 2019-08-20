

A loyal customer who wrote a three-star online review of a local eatery in Napier has been banned from the cafe.

Marianne Gannaway would love to go back to Ajuna cafe - she loves their coffee.

But the cafe's owners aren't talking, despite requests and offers from Hawke's Bay Today to respond, and Gannaway isn't allowed on the premises.

She was banned after she wrote an online review earlier this year about Ajuna, which she thought was inoffensive and fair.

Through Google's review system, she said she loved Ajuna's food and found the coffee to be the best but described how the cafe had increased prices on food by what she said was a "huge" margin.

"I understand price rises are necessary from time to time, but I reckon this is extreme for a place that is thriving," it read.

She also wrote the cafe had "issues" with flies inside the premises.

Gannaway then received a response from Ajuna on the same platform thanking her for her patronage and explaining the reason behind price increase.

"The recent increase is a necessary response to the large increase in the [minimum] wage which has prompted our suppliers to raise their prices to us. Everything has had an increase from cleaning products to floor mats to security charges to power and gas to laundry to nearly all our food suppliers," the response read.

Gannaway said the response was polite and she assumed everything was fine until she stepped back into Ajuna three days later, and was confronted by a person she believes to be the owner, she said.

"As soon as my partner and I got to the counter she raved at me saying I was no longer welcome at the cafe and that I had been banned.

"I had no idea what was happening and then a partner or colleague of hers came out and said 'you are trespassing, out you go'."

Gannaway couldn't believe the response.

"I used to go there a few times because their coffee was so great - if not the best that I can get - but it gives them no right to treat a customer like that."

At first when she left the cafe after the altercation Gannaway said she had felt guilty and thought she was to blame because her review had gone too far.

"At first I was shocked and thought, okay, I deserved that slap on the hand.

"But the more I thought about it I thought 'no way, I've been treated appallingly'."

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois said hospitality establishments had a right to ask customers to leave, but it had to be within reason.

"There is a fine line between refusal to serve and discrimination," she said.

"You can't discriminate because you don't like someone's point of view, but you can ask people to leave if they behave inappropriately."

She said those in hospitality had to respond appropriately to negative online reviews.

"Reviews, both positive and negative, are inevitable.

"In the current new media age, everyone is an expert.

"Thanking a customer for a good review is a great way to recognise the effort the customer has gone to and cement the relationship," Bidois said.

"Poor reviews can also be addressed but getting defensive and picking an on or offline fight with the customer is not recommended."

Bidois said face-to-face communication from customers was always preferred by restaurant owners, rather than online complaints.

"Any hospitality establishment would prefer that you let them know then and there if there has been an issue with your experience rather than waiting until later to complain online.

"It allows the restaurant to resolve the issue face to face and agree a suitable compensation."

Gannaway said she now tried to avoid Ajuna's premises on the corner of Hastings and

Tennyson Sts "because I don't really want to be spotted by them".

"But I do miss the coffee, which is the only thing that I do miss about the place, because it was so good."

Ajuna refused to respond to Hawke's Bay Today's questions and requests about the incident.