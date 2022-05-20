Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Brain gain: How AI is going to change your life

15 minutes to read
By Peter Griffin

Exponential growth in key technologies could help us live longer, beat disease and become superintelligent. But can we keep our humanity in the process? By Peter Griffin.

One of the last overseas trips I undertook

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.