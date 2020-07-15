If swimming is something you're keen to have a go at, or get better at, or you just want to return to swimming after some time out of the pool, the Whanau Fit Programme could be the perfect fit!

Starting Tuesday July 21 at Wai Splash in Dannevirke, is a 10-week swimming module hosted by the Whanau Fit Programme at Sport Manawatu.

The programme is open to all ages. A swimming instructor will be leading each session to make sure everyone is well looked after and is having fun!

Registrations are open. Go to www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/whanaufit to complete the form. Costs apply.