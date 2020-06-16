Owing to Covid-19 Dannevirke's Rangatira Croquet Club was unable to hold its end of season presentation of club trophies so at the club's AGM on Saturday, June 6, president Terry Walker did the presentation.

Alex Hall and Kelly Sergeant - winners of the Championship Doubles their combined age coming to 171 years.

This is technically the winter off-season but the weather has been so good club members have been out Wednesdays and Saturdays since the start of level 3.

Club member Ian Power says it is a good time over winter to come out and have a go. The lawns are open from 1pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays and there are always members there to show you the basics and lend a mallet.