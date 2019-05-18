

Hundreds of people across Northland were in the pink yesterday, dressing up in their best - and some cases worst - pink outfit to make a stand against bullying.

Schools, workplaces and individuals across Northland joined thousands of others across the country yesterday for Pink Shirt Day, the end of Anti-Bullying Week.

Kamo High School staff, parents and pupils have dressed in pink for Anti-Bullying Week, which ended with Pink Shirt Day yesterday.

In Whangārei, Kamo High School has been active in supporting Anti-Bullying Week.

Activities have occurred throughout the week at the school including the SSC and Arts Assemblies, and a range of student led activities. Staff and students got into the swing of Anti-Bullying Week yesterday with a pink dress-up mufti-day.

Kamo High School students have been in the pink for Anti-Bullying Week.

At Tauraroa Area School, virtually everyone was resplendent in pink. Elsewhere, students, office and store workers and other members of the public dressed in pink to mark the day.

Celebrated annually around the globe, Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against homophobic bullying, after a peer was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

In New Zealand, Pink Shirt Day aims to create schools, workplaces and communities where all people feel safe, valued and respected.

• To find out more go to https://www.pinkshirtday.org.nz/