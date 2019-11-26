Kelvin Joseph is just days away from the fight of his life.

Having retired from MMA in 2018, the undefeated Tauranga-based fighter planned to step away from the cage. That was until he got the opportunity of a lifetime - the chance to face Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Roan Carneiro, whose professional career started in 2000 and includes bouts for Shine Fights, DEEP, the UFC and several Ultimate Glory events.

It also meant having the chance to claim a world title, on home ground.

Theirs will be the main event of the Kickboxing and MMA World Cup event in Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.