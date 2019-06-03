Tauranga boxer Ariane Nicholson continues to achieve, adding another title to her collection after the weekend's 2019 North Island Golden Gloves.

Nicholson was one of five Tauranga boxers representing the Tauranga Boxing Club competing at the Great Lakes Centre in Taupō on Saturday and Sunday, defeating Auckland's Pelea Fruean and Wellsford's Helen Paumolvuka to win the Female 69kg division title. She was also named the most scientific female boxer at the tournament.

The Tauranga Boxing Club returned from the competition with four golds and one silver, with Henry Wilson (Male Novice 81kg) defeating T Tapsell, G Leading and J Maio to win his division, Te Kehu Kerr (Cadet Novice 91kg) beating Novek Savieti and Motekiai Huni (Cadets Novice 32kg) winning against Rotorua's Kevin Hay to claim gold in their divisions. Michelle Nuku, fighting in the Female 60kg division, lost to national champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Troy Garton to claim silver.

Head coach Chris Walker says all five fighters worked hard and deserved a pat on the back.

For Wilson, from Te Puke, it was his first time entering the ring and Walker says he made his mark in the sport winning three from three bouts.

"He really had to dig deep to win those," Walker says.

"Michelle put up a good fight ... she performed well and is actually improving with time," Walker said.

For Nicholson, who won gold-medal win at her international boxing debut in April, winning her 69kg weight division at the Arafura Games in Darwin, Australia, she will now be preparing for the New Zealand Golden Gloves in Rotorua later this month.

"She went really well," Walker says of Nicholson taking two tough wins.

"Her fights are pretty much non stop action, non stop action from the first second to the very last second," he says.

Tauranga Boxing Club results:

Ariane Nicholson (Female 69kg): defeated Pelea Fruean (Auckland); defeated Helen Paumolvuka (Wellsford).

Michelle Nuku (Female 60kg): lost to Troy Garton (Shamrock Auckland).

Henry Wilson (Male Novice 81kg): defeated T Tapsell; defeated G Leading; defeated J Maio.

Te Kehu Kerr (Cadet Novice 91kg): defeated Novek Savieti (Pacific Boxing Club).

Motekiai Huni (Cadets Novice 32kg): defeated Kevin Hay (Rotorua).