Bowls New Zealand have announced their finalists for their Summerset-sponsored Annual Awards for 2019.

Congratulations to Wayne Neal, of Mangawhai Club, who is a finalist in the Green Keeper of the year award; Maureen Parker, Kensington, a finalist in the Club Person of

the Year award; and to Coopers Beach Bowling Club, who are a finalist in the Club of the Year Category.

The gala event to announce the winners will be held in Auckland in September.

Closer to home, the Northland Centre Opening Day will be held at the Whangārei Bowling Club on Sunday, September 1. The official opening time is 1.30pm. Clubs are asked to ensure they are represented at this event. Centre hand books will be available on Opening Day.

Advertisement

The Northland Umpires Association fundraising tournament was cancelled last weekend when Hikurangi were forced to close their green. This tournament has now been rescheduled and will now be played at Kamo Bowling Club (note change of venue) on Saturday, August 31. Same start time with morning tea at 9am and play starting at 9.30am. Please ensure your team has been re-entered or alternatively if you would like an entry, contact Bruce Scott on telephone 435 2512. Playing attire is mufti.

Changes to the Centre playing programme have been made for September. The

first event on the programme will be the Centre Club Pennants (four players per team) to be played on September 14-15. Entries close on September 7. This event will be followed by the Centre Open Mixed 2x4x2.



Pairs are on September 21-22 and entries close for this event on September 12. Please enter on the centre website, by email or entry form to the events manager, gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

Waipu Men's triples have been rescheduled to September 28-29 and entries should be made direct to the Waipu Club.

Those clubs that have not responded to confirm their club programme, please do so immediately as the handbook is expected to go to print next week. Any errors not detected will be your responsibility.

The Northland Secondary Schools Any Combination Pairs Tournament has been scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020. This will give Northland players experience and enable those players interested to enter and compete in the NZ Secondary Schools-sanctioned event to be played in Auckland by Bowls New Zealand, on March 31-April 1, 2020.

Entries from any secondary school in Northland should be made via Sport Northland.