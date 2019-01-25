On the first day Hakeke St Library was open in Whanganui East there were 55 books issued.

The library was launched on January 23 and open on January 24. It's in the former New Zealand Railways administration training building later used as classrooms by the Wanganui Regional Community Polytechnic.

The extensive buildings are also the home of the Love and Learn Care and Education Centre and the Whanganui Advocacy and Support Trust (WAST), which also plans to provide other services.

The library will be a good addition for the trust, because it brings people in and begins new connections.

It will be open from 9am to 1pm on weekdays, except for Wednesdays. And it will be staffed by two volunteers, WAST administrator Jane Frith said.

"The council has set this up, but they don't pay to man it."

It has a collection of 2000 books for adults and children, fiction and non-fiction. They will be refreshed regularly. There is also free internet on three desktop computers, and free Wi-Fi internet access.

Users can issue and return books on a self-service machine, pay fines by eftpos, search library accounts, and find and reserve books. They can also join the library - which is free.

Volunteers will be on hand to help with all this, and ensure public safety.

The library may be the first suburban self-service one in New Zealand, Whanganui District Council libraries and community manager Pete Gray said.

"We have plans to introduce self-service libraries to other suburbs throughout the city over the next year or two, and would be pleased to hear from any organisation or business interested in being part of the roll-out."

WAST is looking for more volunteers to staff the library. Anyone interested can ring Frith on 022 689 2459.