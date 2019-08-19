Two different types of introduced fruit fly have been found in Auckland this year, to the alarm of Biosecurity New Zealand and fruit and vegetable growers.

Whanganui man Rudi Schnitzler has studied insects for 20 years, and is especially interested in flies. He'll give a talk about fruit flies on August 27, starting at 7.30pm in the Davis Lecture Theatre at Whanganui Regional Museum.

He'll be able to say why the Ministry for Primary Industries and Biosecurity New Zealand are so keen to keep fruit flies out of New Zealand. According to their websites, the larvae of the tiny flies can make fruit and vegetables inedible.

Schnitzler will describe the different types of pest fruit flies. He's been involved in intercepting and identifying flies for border control, and can give examples of how they reach New Zealand and how that can be prevented.

Advertisement

He can give an overview of what happens when they are discovered in New Zealand, and how they can be controlled if they escape into the environment.

Schnitzler's talk will cost $4 for Whanganui Science Forum members and $5 for others and be followed by supper.