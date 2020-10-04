If taking a cue from the theory of PIE – that a person is influenced by their environment – true to form, Phil Mangos puts his own twist on it. A successful rural specialist with Bayleys Country in Tauranga, Phil operates by his own values of PIE – passion, integrity and excellence.

Mangos is innately influenced by his environment, however, having lived in Western Bay's Lower Kaimai area for over 27 years. A family man and lover of the land, along with his wife and three daughters, they live and breathe the country lifestyle on their family kiwifruit/avocado orchard. Country life is a great life – it's not just the land; it's the people and the community.

"We all relish the country lifestyle. There're the local identities who provide so much knowledge and inspiration to our youth. It's a magical place to explore," says Mangos.

Thanks to his savvy rural and business credentials, along with countless networks – both town and country - real estate was a logical career move for Mangos. He has been with Bayleys for over six years – his personality and outgoing nature a natural fit for Bayleys' philosophy and ethics. Earning his first award as a rookie, His kudos has been boosted since with a long list of sales and testimonials from happy vendors.

Selling is so much more than successful outcomes, however. Mangos sees a bigger picture - people, lasting relationships, honest engagement - and how his involvement in real estate lets him give back to the community; both personally and professionally. Being a part of Bayleys country team has enabled him to be involved with the Bayleys Kaimai Golf Classic, which has raised over $70,000 for various Kaimai School projects. He is also an active member of Tauranga Rotary Sunrise Club.

Always ready to roll up his shirt sleeves – no task is in the too hard basket for Phil Mangos. Problem solving is a pathway to solutions. And that means respectful communication. It underpins everything he does.

"Being authentic, real and down to earth brings meaning to me. Selling is all about people. Relationships and opportunity go hand in hand. One party is eager to sell and move on. The other yearns for a place in the sun. My role is simply to match make."

All about the process.

Specialising in lifestyle, horticulture and rural sales, Mangos has broad experience in devising marketing programmes with his individual approach. Keenly aware of how much is at stake when clients put their home on the market, he goes to great lengths to keep them up to date at every stage.

"I know how much clients appreciate receiving honest, transparent advice and I take pride in the reputation I've developed as a trusted advisor."

Trust sits at the core of Mangos's principles – be it with vendors or buyers. Properties might differ and people have separate goals – but the scenario rarely changes. His point of difference is how he works to gain the best result.

"Achieve that and success is a natural reward. It's what drives my passion."

To contact Phil Mangos visit www.philmangos.co.nz

Phone: +64 27 496 5995

phil.mangos@bayleys.co.nz

