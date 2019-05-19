Peacefully located in one of Tauranga's most popular locations this beautiful country home will have you feeling as though you're on holiday all year round – your own private resort, 10 minutes from Tauranga's city centre.

If you're looking for a change of lifestyle or a place to retreat to at the end of a busy day, you need to view this property. Come home to a place where you can enjoy space, peace, privacy and a quality of life you've only dreamed about.

It's a home of luxury but it's not pretentious. No expense has been spared inside and out, yet the home doesn't shout its superiority. High ceilings with beautiful coving, skylight windows capturing light and sun, carefully designed entertainer's kitchen, gorgeous bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, fabulous office with a lovely outlook and its own entranceway…..all carefully planned and created with thought and passion. A home which was created to be welcoming, comforting, peaceful, fun and most importantly, a home to live in.

This very desirable property offers you everything you could need and much more. Created in 2017 you can enjoy all the benefits of a 'new build' without the stress of having to go through the build yourself. The combination of a creative owner, a clever designer and an excellent builder will give you peace of mind – this beautiful home has been designed to stand the test of time - designed for living 'resort-style' every single day.

This property needs to be 'experienced' – please call me for an appointment to view.

Jan Hodges

027 546 3437

jan.hodges@bayleys.co.nz