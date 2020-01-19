Review

Tauranga Musical Theatre Youth present Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr

Westside Theatre, 17th Avenue, Tauranga​

Running: January 17 – 25​

Tickets: www.iticket.co.nz/events/2020/jan/chitty-chitty-bang-bang-jr​

To be able to spend an evening being taken back to your childhood through music and dance is a wondrous thing and this year Tauranga musical theatre youth's performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr did not disappoint.​

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr is a fabulous musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the record-breaking West End production and the beloved film, and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr is one blockbuster that audiences will find "Truly Scrumptious".​

Eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts (Michael Graham) sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children Jeremy (Jacob West) and Jemimah (Lily Isaac). They soon discover the car is magic and has the ability to float and take flight. When the evil Baron Bomburst (Isaac Jarden) desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious (Ella Paterson), Grandpa Potts (Hugo Corin) and the toymaker (Charlie Childs) to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher (Ethanial Nogaj).​

There are plenty of laughs, too, thanks to Jade Newton and Sophie Mason as the spies, Boris and Goran.​

It is a colourful, high-energy and somewhat crazy musical, with so much going on at times, you can't help but smile. The set was simplistic, but the costumes brought colour and vibrancy to the stage. It was so exciting to be entertained by such wonderful upcoming talent the Bay of Plenty has to offer.

The classic songs I grew up with led by the talented Michael Graham and Ella Paterson were delightful. Truly Scrumptious was my favourite.​

By the end of the show, the audience was not just clapping, but singing along with the actors on stage. This is the ultimate feel-good musical​.

- Tara Kehoe