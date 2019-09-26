Tarnished Frocks and Divas is much more than your average fashion show, play or concert performance.

Tarnished Frocks and Divas is a celebration of women, what it means to be a woman and the layers of complexity that woman face throughout time in this ever changing world.

The plot doesn't just tell a story it grabs hold of you and takes you on a journey.

It merges art with passion, and talent with emotional imagination.

Advertisement

The extravaganza began with a showcase of the history of past performances.

This was spectacular and portrayed the rich diversity of Tarnished Frocks and Divas past through to present day.

Next we were introduced to the story line of Xanthia, which is very mysterious and seems to be from a distant future of a parallel universe that has been over swept by technological advancement and lost all sense of real emotion leaving one questioning the level of humanity remaining.

Following this we are returned to our time and world with Xanthia learning what it means to be human and becoming enlightened by the spirit of emotion and the creativity of life's joy.

The event exuded a strong theme of empowerment mixed with good humour and energized sass tailored towards women yet enjoyed by all.

The lead performers showed great diversity between their characters. This was well planned out to enable all the audience to be able to relate to them in some form.

Their voices were spine-tinglingly good and raised the roof with applause. The dancers added an extra element to the story helping us get a deeper understanding of the theme through movement, costume and character.

The catwalk models strutted their multitude of frocks and unique characters with total conviction captivating the audience with each display.

Advertisement

The lighting, music and timing added further drama and a high level of professionalism to the show. One can only imagine how crazy the 'behind the curtains' team must have been to seamlessly keep the performance on time with so many unique presentationsthroughout the evening.

From the amazing head pieces and crazy hair do's, all the way to footwear and the choreography of movement, every element to each character's look was defined with utmost attention to detail.

What: Tarnished Frocks and Divas, Xanthia

Where: Trustpower Arena When: September 25-28

Book: eventfinda.co.nz