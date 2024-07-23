By the end of day two, James was up to third place overall.
“I was, ‘okay, this is getting pretty real’.”
After the first 50 targets on day three, the field was culled to the top 50 shooters who the had 50 more targets. On the final target of the first 25 of those, the second placed shooter missed completely.
“So that put me into second place by one point.”
James was then perfect in the second 25, putting him into a 25-target shoot-off with England’s Daniel Price.
“In those 25 targets, he missed his fourth target out and I just had to keep calm and shoot that round and I did. I shot it perfectly and beat him by three points.”
Before the world championship competition, there had been other events at the Bywell Shooting Ground in Northumberland.
“The scores weren’t great so I thought ‘that’s a good precursor of what’s going to come’.”
The conditions played into James’ hands.
“It was raining and cold and windy as well - it wasn’t very nice to shoot in and that’s the main reason why I did so well. For a lot of guys, that sort of puts them off, but I enjoy shooting in crappy weather.”