Grass roots cricket gets under way at the weekend.

Grass roots cricket gets under way at the weekend.

The Western Bay of Plenty Cricket senior club season begins on Saturday with the Divisions 1 and 2 combined T20 competition’s opening two rounds.

The following weekend, the Divisions 3 and 4 teams start the championship title race which concludes with the playoffs in the last two weekends of March 2025.

After three Saturdays of the combined T20 smash and bash cricket, attention then switches to the 50-over-per-side Division 1 and 2 Championships.

An extra challenge in the two title races is that the first rounds of play are contested with the red ball before switching to a white ball for the concluding rounds.

The Division 1 and 2 competitions play a vital role in the development of club cricket in the Bay of Plenty.