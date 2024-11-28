“We’re in a race against time, but we refuse to give up without giving our community the chance to help save these essential services,” says Lee Harrison, chairman of EmpowermentNZ, the trust behind The Hub.

“We’ve seen the incredible strength of Te Puke before, and we believe that together, we can overcome these challenges.”

An emergency campaign has been launched.

Every day counts, and every financial contribution matters – from small monthly donations to larger community partnerships, says Lee.

The current economic climate has created a perfect storm with rising operational costs, increased demand for services and the funding challenges that many community organisations face.

The Hub Te Puke CEO Scott Nicholson remains optimistic, but says the situation is urgent.

“We’re not announcing a closure – we’re announcing an opportunity for our community to rally together and show what Te Puke is made of.

“Every hour we remain open is another family supported, another life touched, another step toward building a stronger community.”

The campaign seeks financial donations, business partnership opportunities and to spread the message.

Christmas services will continue as planned.

“This is more than just saving a community organisation – it’s about preserving a vital lifeline for Te Puke,” says Lee.

“We have two weeks to demonstrate the incredible power of community spirit, and we believe Te Puke is up to the challenge.”

To support the campaign, visit The Hub Te Puke’s website or Facebook page.