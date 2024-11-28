Advertisement
Urgent campaign launched to save The Hub Te Puke from closure

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
The Hub Te Puke general manager Scott Nicholson. Photo / Talia Parker

The Hub Te Puke general manager Scott Nicholson. Photo / Talia Parker

One of the pillars of Te Puke’s social services is on the brink of closure.

The Hub Te Puke is a lifeline for many, running Te Puke’s foodbank, and facilitating counselling, financial mentoring, social work support and housing assistance as well as services for the homeless.

Economic challenges together with unprecedented demand means, without community support, The Hub faces the possibility of closure on December 20.

However, there is belief that the power of the community will prevent the closure.

“We’re in a race against time, but we refuse to give up without giving our community the chance to help save these essential services,” says Lee Harrison, chairman of EmpowermentNZ, the trust behind The Hub.

“We’ve seen the incredible strength of Te Puke before, and we believe that together, we can overcome these challenges.”

An emergency campaign has been launched.

Every day counts, and every financial contribution matters – from small monthly donations to larger community partnerships, says Lee.

The current economic climate has created a perfect storm with rising operational costs, increased demand for services and the funding challenges that many community organisations face.

The Hub Te Puke CEO Scott Nicholson remains optimistic, but says the situation is urgent.

“We’re not announcing a closure – we’re announcing an opportunity for our community to rally together and show what Te Puke is made of.

“Every hour we remain open is another family supported, another life touched, another step toward building a stronger community.”

The campaign seeks financial donations, business partnership opportunities and to spread the message.

Christmas services will continue as planned.

“This is more than just saving a community organisation – it’s about preserving a vital lifeline for Te Puke,” says Lee.

“We have two weeks to demonstrate the incredible power of community spirit, and we believe Te Puke is up to the challenge.”

To support the campaign, visit The Hub Te Puke’s website or Facebook page.

