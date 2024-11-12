Donna says Dudley’s original letters are still dearly held and treasured by her family.

“Dudley and his parents lived in New Plymouth, so to take Pakanga – The Heat of the Battle to Taranaki was a way to acknowledge his memory and family history as well as his contribution. He was proud to serve for our country,” she says.

“Words from Dudley’s letters, incorporated on the garments, represent the true narrative between a mother and son and the emotional bond they shared. I layered text, materials and codes of dress to make sculptural garments that are tinged with sentiments of loss, longing and memory.”

Taranaki National Art Awards judges Aaron Lister, of City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi, and Taarati Taiaroa, of Govett-Brewster Art Gallery Len Lye Centre, commented on Donna’s highly attuned attention to detail and sensitivity to storytelling.

“Clothing, like words, are what we use to correspond with one another … to remember, to honour. In this work, eclectic signs and materials are woven together to form cohesive, tailored garments that emanate narrative and demand further inquiry … These stories are personal, revealing some things but not everything.”

Donna Dinsdale’s award-winning creation Pakanga – The Heat of Battle.

Donna has several other creative accolades to her name, including being a three-time World of Wearable Arts finalist, receiving the Supreme Designer Award at the former Westfield Style Pasifika Fashion Awards, achieving highly commended (2022) and being a finalist (2023) at the Molly Morpeth Canaday Award for Three Dimensional Artform, as well as winning the Overall Award of Excellence at the annual MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards (2019). Her latest win cements Donna’s ability to challenge traditional fashion boundaries, creating designs that are equally relevant on the runway as they are in exhibition spaces.

Now in their 22nd year, the 2024 Taranaki National Art Awards were held in Ōpunakē.

Donna’s latest award comes at a significant time for the tertiary institute where she teaches.

The Bachelor of Creative Industries degree at Toi Ōhomai Institute of Technology is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

This milestone emphasises the long-standing impact of the programme, which has trained hundreds of graduates in the fields of fashion, graphic design and visual arts, many of whom have gone on to establish successful careers in the creative industries.

“Some of the amazing and talented students I’ve taught at Toi Ōhomai have won their own awards and been successful in starting their own labels,” Donna says.

“We witness the incredible talent that is emerging from our Bachelor of Creative Industries programme. Students grow in skills and confidence, and mentoring them throughout their studies and into the industry is one of the most rewarding aspects of my work.”

For those interested in a creative career like Donna’s, enrolments for Toi Ōhomai Institute of Technology’s Bachelor of Creative Industries degree are open for 2025.

The three-year study programme offers majors in fashion design, graphic design and visual arts. Students learn in modern facilities that support creativity and collaboration and they graduate with skills that match the needs of today’s creative industries.