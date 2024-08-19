Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade report

Te Puke's Grant Scothern finished third in the 2024 UFBA Drivers' Challenge.

There have also been four motor vehicle crashes, all out of town, with three not requiring us in the end. The other was on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road and resulted in both our trucks, plus Maketū and Pāpāmoa brigades responding, with one patient being extricated from a vehicle.

We have had five medical calls to assist St John Ambulance and lastly, one of our trucks responded to a joint training exercise at Pāpāmoa College involving volunteer crews from Pāpāmoa, Te Puke, Tauranga, Greerton and Mount Maunganui.

Earlier this year we finished construction of our new shed at the rear of the fire station.

This project was only possible thanks to the huge support of our community.

We are holding an open day at the station and an opening ceremony to recognise that support.

Where: Te Puke Fire Station

When: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Schedule: Station Open Day 10am-2pm. Shed opening 11am.

We encourage all members of the community to come along, view the fire station and resources as well as interact with our brigade members.

Children are welcome as we will have some activities for kids as well as fire safety messages for the general public and the obligatory sausage sizzle. We look forward to seeing everybody there.

