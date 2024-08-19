Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade report

Mark Deacon, John Wyllie, Jodi Purdie, Grant Scothern and Karl Simmons from Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade won the team trophy at the United Fire Brigades' Association of NZ National Drivers’ Challenge
It has been a really busy fortnight, with 19 calls.
There were six false alarms, including a fog cannon activation at Te Puke Jewellers and a manual call point activation at Te Puke High School that resulted in a whole-school evacuation, the response of both our trucks plus one from Mount Maunganui as potential back-up.
We had three fires - a suspicious car fire in Malyon St, one control vegetation burn and a call to stand-by for an incident at McDonald’s restaurant.
There have also been four motor vehicle crashes, all out of town, with three not requiring us in the end. The other was on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road and resulted in both our trucks, plus Maketū and Pāpāmoa brigades responding, with one patient being extricated from a vehicle.
We have had five medical calls to assist St John Ambulance and lastly, one of our trucks responded to a joint training exercise at Pāpāmoa College involving volunteer crews from Pāpāmoa, Te Puke, Tauranga, Greerton and Mount Maunganui.
Earlier this year we finished construction of our new shed at the rear of the fire station.