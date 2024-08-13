Mark Deacon, John Wyllie, Jodi Purdie, Grant Scothern and Karl Simmons from Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade won the team trophy at the United Fire Brigades' Association of NZ National Drivers’ Challenge.

Mark Deacon, John Wyllie, Jodi Purdie, Grant Scothern and Karl Simmons from Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade won the team trophy at the United Fire Brigades' Association of NZ National Drivers’ Challenge.

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has shown it has some of the best fire truck drivers in the country.

A five-strong team competed in the United Fire Brigades’ Association of NZ National Drivers Challenge at Manfeild at the weekend, bringing home the team trophy with Grant Scothern finishing in third place overall.

The annual event brings together 100 firefighters from Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz), the Defence Forces, airports and other industries to test their skills driving a range of fire trucks through various tasks.

The exercises are designed to align with the fire and emergency skills manual and include bay and parallel parking, straight-line driving, lane changes, braking, estimating clearance and negotiating serpentine and shrinking chicanes.

Te Puke chief fire officer Dale Lindsay says it was a fantastic result.