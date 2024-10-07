Kase Meyer was named Bay of Plenty Under-19 player of the year. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Kase Meyer was named Bay of Plenty Under-19 player of the year. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke Sports’ successful season on the rugby field saw the club and its players walk away from last week’s Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards with five accolades.

The Baywide Premiership title-winning side were named team of the year while fullback Fletcher Carpenter was named club player of the year.

Kase Meyer, who played in the Baywide Rugby final, was named Bay of Plenty Under-19 player of the year.

Te Puke Sports captain Joe Johnston was the Steamers Players’ Player of the Year.

Club captain Kim Hinaki was recognised for his services to rugby.