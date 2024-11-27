Te Puke Primary School's kapa haka group on stage at Te Waka Pererua–ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuatahi o Tauranga Moana, the Tauranga Moana Primary School Regional Kapa Haka Competition at Mercury Arena, Baypark.
Te Puke Primary School was the only school representing the district at Te Waka Pererua–ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuatahi o Tauranga Moana last week.
The Tauranga Moana Primary School Regional Kapa Haka Competition was held at Mercury Arena, Baypark, last Friday.
The school’s kapa haka lead teacher, Liam Van der Drift, said the group was asked to be part of the ngahau section in support of the main competition, following its performance at Te Puke’s Matariki celebrations in July.
“It’s a huge honour for us to be asked to attend the regionals,” he said.
The group gave the second performance of the day-long event.
Liam says it gave those students unable to go and support the group at the event a chance to see the performance.
“It was also good exposure for the kids to have a dress rehearsal and perform in front of other people before they performed in front of a larger crowd.”
The group prepared for its Matariki celebration performance for 10 weeks before the event and then had another eight weeks of practice before Te Waka Pererua.
“It was awesome to have the support of our school and senior leadership team to make it so that we got the right amount of practices in to be able to deliver the performance, and of course our whānau as well – all the hard work they do.”