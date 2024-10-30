Hayley-Grace Davis with stallion Wake Field Peach Schnapps.
“I don’t want a good day to be, maybe I can get on a horse, I want to compete again, I want to jump again.”
Hayley-Grace Davis is well known in equestrian circles locally as a horse breeder and trainer, a riding tutor and a competitor and is the driving force behind Wake Field Equestrian Estate on Te Matai Rd, Te Puke, which she runs with the help of Sophie Thomson and her parents.
Rather than identify a pattern, she says each injury was viewed in isolation.
“When I saw them with a twisted ankle or bruises, they just take it as that particular injury, they don’t look at my ACC record and there’s thousands of claims. I get seriously injured by doing practically nothing.
“My bones are fine though. The first thing they do is an X-ray - but that’s (bones) the only thing with my body that’s fine. It’s all the soft tissue, the stuff holding it together [that is the problem], so X-rays always look fine.”
She has many instances of the seemingly innocuous causing painful injuries. Two years ago she damaged her ankle.
“I didn’t even slip - I just walked on uneven ground and got this shooting pain. I couldn’t even touch (put) my toes on the ground.”
About six months later all the ligaments around her ankle were torn, with one ripped off entirely.
“Then I did my Achilles tendon - that was just from walking.”
But these are just a small number of examples of an extensive catalogue of injuries that include shoulder injuries, multiple rib dislocations, and injuries to knees and elbows.
“I had funny noises coming from my jaw ... I was actually dislocating it. That’s how much you get used to pain. It becomes a feeling, rather than painful.”
“Your muscles have to be so much stronger to do the job your ligaments and tendons are not doing. That’s what happens when you are a physical person and horse riding and we’ve found out that has been keeping my body together.
Less activity during the pandemic, and possibly age, conspired to bring things to a head.
“Covid happened and I stopped competing. It takes a year or so to lose the body mass, the muscle.
“I was always injured for some reason, but they got worse and more often. I had to start sleeping with a neck brace and two wrist guards because I was waking up with sprained ankles and a sprained neck.
“That’s when my dad was going, ‘there’s got to be something else here, this doesn’t make sense, no one keeps having this happen to them’.
In the end, she was totally incapacitated for about seven months.
“You feel like you’ve had surgery and the sore bits are more sore for three days to a week, but then the stability starts to come. My knees hurt but don’t just randomly buckle, so it’s working, but it doesn’t work for everyone.
“I know the next six months is going to suck and I hate [the injections], but I’d prefer to go through hell short-term to have the potential to live normally again.
But the impacts of the condition are part of everyday life.
“Random falls are a real thing, my skin is weaker, so tears easily. I had a fall yesterday, slipped on gravel and tore up a knee and both palms, re-injured a shoulder, wrist and knee. It just seems to never end.”
Last month, she was finally able to get back on a horse.