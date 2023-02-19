Hayley-Grace Davis with the horse float partially loaded in preparation for her drive to Gisborne. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Hayley-Grace Davis with the horse float partially loaded in preparation for her drive to Gisborne. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

This morning, Te Puke’s Hayley-Grace Davis set off for Gisborne with a horse float and a four-wheel-drive ute stacked with supplies.

While she wasn’t sure exactly what she would find when she got there, she says not going or doing nothing weren’t options.

Her first planned stop is in Te Karaka on State Highway 2.

“There’s a school there with about 400 people, and they are having to choose whether to shower or to eat - water is a huge issue,” she says.

Hayley-Grace put out the call for donations last week, with many coming to the party - among them Pāpāmoa Warehouse, which donated $3000 worth of goods including pallets of water and toilet paper rolls.

“I’ve tried to help by getting cleaning wipes so they can clean themselves without using water, and I’ve got barbecue wipes that are food-safe. Anything so they don’t have to use water.”

Hayley-Grace runs Wake Field Equestrian Centre and is also a former outdoor instructor who has been involved in mountain, cave and bush rescues.

Her reason for undertaking her mission is simple: because she can.

“I don’t have kids, I don’t have a Monday-to-Friday job, I’ve got the vehicles, I’ve got the storage - I can’t sit around and do nothing. It’s three hours away, it’s not overseas somewhere.”

She says she has been heartbroken at some of the stories of those in the equestrian community who have lost animals, with more stories being shared as internet access is restored.

Hayley-Grace has an extensive network of friends and people who know her through her work with horses.

Almost hourly, she receives messages from contacts or friends of friends on the ground about what is needed.

“One major thing coming out at the moment is that people are needing electric tape and stakes as there is no fencing for stock, gumboots - second-hand, it doesn’t matter, as long as there are no holes in them - and shovels.”

Hay nets have been donated and then filled with silage.

“The ground is so toxic and dirty, [horses] can’t eat off it - these are things you don’t think about until someone tells you.”

Hayley-Grace plans to travel on to Gisborne Riding for the Disabled, which she hopes will be a central collection point.

As well as taking some supplies, she will be checking out the possibility of taking her large horse truck next time.

“It’s a converted removal truck and can take nine tonnes, and it’s got solar power and its own water tanks, so we won’t be using any supplies down there, but it can’t get into the more hairy areas and is a huge truck to turn around. So, this is kind of going in and figuring it out.

“Plus, you can’t always talk directly to people unless you are down there.”

Anyone who wants to donate or help can contact Hayley-Grace on 021 1919 444 or via Facebook messenger, or keep an eye out for her posts on the Te Puke Community Facebook page.

“We are going to need help packing the truck, and for longer trips, we are going to be away for two or three days, so we might need help here [at the equestrian centre] so I can get there.”

“When it all happened, I was thinking, ‘How can I help, how can I help?’ And I started thinking, ‘What have we got - we’ve got storage space and vehicles’.

“The farm has to run. We are struggling, but compared to these guys... I’m cancelling hundreds of dollars worth of lessons to do this, but I can’t just sit there and do nothing.”