Each month Te Puke Art Society showcases the work of one of its members at its Constables Gallery. The work of Marie Brown is now on display.

How long have you been painting and how did you start?

I have been painting for about 13 years and started out painting as a retirement hobby.

What is your favourite medium and subject?

I paint in acrylic and enjoy painting birds of all kinds.