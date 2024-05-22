Still chance to enter Pongakawa School Quiz

Raeco Services Ltd's Yellow Submarine Dreamers won last year's Pongakawa School Quiz.

There are still tables left for this year’s Pongakawa School Quiz Night.

Taking place on June 22, the night is one where the teams’ costumes are as important as the quiz, with this year’s theme A Night at the Carnival.

“In recent years, money from our events has gone towards online learning, sports uniforms, readers and books for the library, developing a bike track and securing 50 bikes for our students to use on the track and upkeep of the school/community pool,” says co-ordinator Jess Siemelink from the PTA.

Last year the PTA raised around $40,000, which helped to secure the school’s second van.

“The school relies on annual fundraising events to cover the costs of activities and projects that cannot be covered by other funds and the quiz night is our one big fundraising event of the year.”

This year, money raised will go towards purchasing and installing shade sails for the play areas and the ongoing purchase of uniforms for sports and other events.

There is also an auction at the quiz night with naming rights for next year’s quiz being one of the lots up for grabs.

This year’s naming sponsor is Ray White Pukehina.

Tickets are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/a-night-at-the-carnival-pongakawa-school-quiz-night-2024-tickets-880658281627.



