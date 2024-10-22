Advertisement
Seeka’s sustainability loan fuels kiwifruit donations to NZ Food Network

Te Puke Times
Kiwifruit supplied by Seeka to the New Zealand Food Network was distributed through 39 food hubs.

Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword for produce company Seeka Limited, it is a core attribute of its ongoing journey of responsible and innovative produce management.

In June 2023, Seeka entered a sustainability-linked loan that set targets for renewable energy, health and safety, and greenhouse gas reduction over five years.

As the largest producer of kiwifruit in New Zealand and Australia, investigating ways to repurpose kiwifruit that does not meet the retail grade for international or local markets has become a key pursuit for Seeka.

“Fruit loss is a natural part of the process, our mission is to ensure that as much fruit as possible is eligible for the retail markets, says Seeka’s sustainability manager, Lloyd Franks.

“Seeka is actively exploring sustainable solutions to address fruit loss”.

The New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), which aims to improve food security across the country saw a natural alignment with their objectives and Seeka’s sustainability journey.

“At NZFN we collect, sort, and redistribute bulk surplus food nationally and get it to where it’s needed most.” says NZFN relationship manager, Sophie Percy who initially approached Seeka to assist with their donations earlier this year.

Seeka subsequently provided NZFN with kiwifruit that did not make the retail grade from July to September.

“Establishing this donation relationship with Seeka in the later phase of the 2024 season has been fantastic. It has meant a great deal to the communities supported by our network – especially throughout the harder winter months when good nutrition and a great source of vitamin C are so important”.

The kiwifruit supplied by Seeka to the NZFN was distributed across the community through 39 of NZFN’s food hubs.

Franks is particularly impressed with NZFN’s donation process.

“They had everything set up, making it easy for us to assist them. It’s great to see this fruit redirected to benefit people in the community, especially given kiwifruit’s nutritional benefits”.

Seeka logistics manager Jamie Cantwell says the programme serves the community.

“It’s great for our whole team and the wider kiwifruit community to see this kiwifruit, which couldn’t be sold, providing valuable nutrition to people who otherwise may not be able to access it from retail.”


