Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword for produce company Seeka Limited, it is a core attribute of its ongoing journey of responsible and innovative produce management.
In June 2023, Seeka entered a sustainability-linked loan that set targets for renewable energy, health and safety, and greenhouse gas reduction over five years.
As the largest producer of kiwifruit in New Zealand and Australia, investigating ways to repurpose kiwifruit that does not meet the retail grade for international or local markets has become a key pursuit for Seeka.
“Fruit loss is a natural part of the process, our mission is to ensure that as much fruit as possible is eligible for the retail markets, says Seeka’s sustainability manager, Lloyd Franks.
“Seeka is actively exploring sustainable solutions to address fruit loss”.