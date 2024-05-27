Te Puke’s blindside flanker Jairi Qaqa was his side's player of the day in the win over Judea.

Te Puke Sports ensured they held on to top spot in the Baywide rugby premiership with a 50-13 over Judea at home on Saturday.

However, they had things far from their own way, with Judea going into the break 6-5 up.

The only try of the half went to Te Puke’s Jack Hollinshead.

The second half, however, was a different story with the Pirates adding 45 more points before Judea scored a late, converted, try.

Te Puke’s second-half points went to try-scorers Elina Dina, Asivorosi Tuisasaki, player of the day Jairi Qaqa, Wemin Kapia, Konilio Gonebale, Rickie Harte and Hollinshead, who also added five conversions.

Te Puke Sports hold a one-point advantage at the top of the standings, from Greerton Marist, Te Puna and Tauranga Sports who are locked together.

Te Puke host Rangataua on Saturday.

Defending champions Te Puna ran rampant against Marist St Michaels in putting 78 unanswered points on the Rotorua side.

There would have been some joy and celebrations in the Rangataua clubhouse after their team dispatched Mount Maunganui 24-21 in a cliffhanger. Rangataua came back from a 9-7 deficit at halftime to bank the win points on offer.

Another game that went down to the wire, was the inter-city match between multiple Baywide champions Tauranga Sports and Whakarewarewa. Tauranga won the close- fought contest 35-29, with Whakarewarewa picking up a bonus point to keep in touch with the top four.

Greerton Marist continued their 2024 season renaissance in defeating Ngongotahā 75-12.

Mount Maunganui continued their assault on the Baywide Colts crown when they beat arch-rivals Tauranga Sports 68-7. Their latest win continued their unbeaten run, and took them to a massive 401 points scored and just 29 points conceded since the season kicked off in mid April.

Te Puna beat season new recruits Pāpāmoa 59-18 with Greerton Marist defeating Kahukura 36-21 and Te Puke having the bye.

Te Puke play at home against Greerton on Saturday while Pāpāmoa have a home game against Kahukura.

In the Western Bay Senior men’s competition, Te Puke Sports beat Judea 76-0, Eastern Districts went down 21-12 to Te Puna, Pāpāmoa lost 50-5 to Mount Maunganui and Rangiuru were narrowly beaten by Tauranga Sports 28-24.

On Saturday Te Puke host Rangataua, Eastern Districts are away to Greerton, Rangiuru host Katikati and Pāpāmoa are at home to near neighbours Arataki.