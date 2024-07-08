Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Pongakawa School quiz night raises over $50,000

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
Freaks won the best dressed competition.

Freaks won the best dressed competition.

Knowledge and sartorial elegance met at Pongakawa School’s annual quiz last month.

The event is known as much for the teams’ costumes as the knowledge of their members with the quiz winners vying for top billing with those judged the best dressed.

A Night at the Carnival was the theme of this year’s quiz with fortune-telling skeletons, strongmen and even a life-sized figure of a bearded lady creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, creativity and pure enjoyment.

More than $50,000 was raised from the event, which will be used to install shade sails in the play areas and to continue purchasing uniforms for sports and other activities.

“Teams arrived in some magnificent costumes, showcasing maximum effort and creativity,” says quiz co-ordinator Jess Siemelink.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Each year the talent level escalates, leading to an exceptionally tight race among the top three contenders for this year’s highly coveted best-dressed award.

The quiz winners were Trivia Newton John.
The quiz winners were Trivia Newton John.

“The PTA put in a tremendous effort to ensure another successful quiz and auction evening. Once again, the community showed fantastic support, generously contributing a diverse array of goods and services for both our silent and live auctions.”

Eight rounds of challenging questions kept the teams engaged throughout the evening.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Thanks must go to the quiz master and MC, Paul Goodall, whose smooth management ensured the event flowed seamlessly and encouraged generous bidding during the auctions.”

Second prize in the best-dressed competition went to Midnight Mayhem.
Second prize in the best-dressed competition went to Midnight Mayhem.

Jess also wants to thank principal sponsors Ray White Pukehina, the quiz committee, a small and dedicated group of school mums and staff members whose time and effort resulted in an astonishing fundraising total, and everyone else who contributed in various capacities to make the evening possible.

That includes businesses and individuals who sponsored the evening, as well as those who donated items or services for the auctions, photographer Rianna Robinson, Sarah Hawthorne, who is stepping down from the committee, and Barbie Noghera and Mel Rutten-Drummond, who decorated the venue.

For more photos check out the Pongakawa School Quiz Night Facebook page.

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times