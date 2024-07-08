Pongakawa School quiz night raises over $50,000

Freaks won the best dressed competition.

Knowledge and sartorial elegance met at Pongakawa School’s annual quiz last month.

The event is known as much for the teams’ costumes as the knowledge of their members with the quiz winners vying for top billing with those judged the best dressed.

A Night at the Carnival was the theme of this year’s quiz with fortune-telling skeletons, strongmen and even a life-sized figure of a bearded lady creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, creativity and pure enjoyment.

More than $50,000 was raised from the event, which will be used to install shade sails in the play areas and to continue purchasing uniforms for sports and other activities.

“Teams arrived in some magnificent costumes, showcasing maximum effort and creativity,” says quiz co-ordinator Jess Siemelink.