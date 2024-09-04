No rugby at AIMS Games for a young Nathan Harris

“It’s that sense of community and building those friendships. It was the sense of representing not just myself, my friends, and my family, but my community and my school. Every time I put on that jersey I felt a sense of pride.”
As Tauranga is set to welcome nearly 13,000 athletes from 390-plus schools to compete across 27 sports for its 2024 competition next week, Nathan says it’s exciting to see how big the games have become.
“Now, it’s the talk of the town,” he says. “It keeps people coming back to the Bay of Plenty.”
His advice to the thousands of athletes taking part in this year’s games is to simply, “enjoy it”.
“Think about the fun aspect of it, the friends you will make, and the people you will meet,” he says.
“Soak up every chance you get to put on that sporting outfit and to wear that jersey.”