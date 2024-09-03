Te Puke Repertory presented a re-imagining of how the renaming might have happened. Pictured are Gordon Cliff as Les, Alan Chapman (Jim McLoughlin), Dick Brown (Bob) and Elizabeth Rose as Jean.

Te Puke’s new town crier was revealed and the name of the Lorna Treloar Memorial Citizen of the Year award announced.

EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says it was very special that Jack Turner’s family was able to attend.

“They have also given us an old typewritten account from Jack of the renaming of kiwifruit,” she says.

While the event was a celebration of kiwifruit, it was also a whole town celebration, says Rebecca.

“There was a whole lot of collaboration and involvement from other groups and it was really awesome to pull in the citizen of year award and have the repertory society so heavily involved in it, and to hand over the town crier role at the same time.

“It was lovely to have some of the pioneering families come along and make the effort to be there and have such a good response from the industry to support and attend.”

Michael Jones (as Harvey Turner), Pam Chapman (Freida Kaplan), Jolyon Ludbrook (Graeme Turner) and Glenn Ward (Jack Turner).

She says the impact of those early pioneers on the town cannot be underestimated.

“They had to be inventive and take risks, to see how the kiwifruit [lasted] on a ship, and wonder if they would go rotten or not - all of those things they had to take a risk on - and it worked and now it’s such a huge industry.

“It’s important to remember the roots and how it started and it’s special to go back and look at why we are where we are today.”

It was also fitting to have Sue Matthews share plans for somewhere to house a permanent history of the industry, she says.

While it would not be possible to hold such an event each year, something on a smaller scale celebrating the town “would be nice”.

Lorna Treloar Memorial Citizen of the Year

Creative Te Puke Forum’s Lisa Stowell announced the late Richard Crawford as the 2024 recipient of the award.

Richard died at the end of April. He was a sitting Western Bay of Plenty District Councillor, a former Te Puke Community Board chairman, volunteer firefighter and community champion.

Lisa said Richard was a remarkable individual and a man whose contributions to Te Puke have left an indelible mark on the community.

“Richard was a man of action, someone who didn’t just talk about making a difference, but who actually made it happen. His track record of service to the Te Puke community is unparalleled. From his tireless work with the fire service, his leadership at The Daily Cafe, his roles on the Te Puke Community Board, and his elected position with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council — Richard’s dedication knew no bounds.

“His impact on our town is profound and lasting. The Daily Cafe is just one shining example of the legacy Richard left behind — a place that brought people together, fostered connections, and became a cornerstone of our community.

“But Richard was more than just a leader; he was a motivator, someone who knew how to inspire others to bring out the best in themselves. His ability to galvanise people, to unite them around a common cause, is something we will always remember and cherish.

“When we look at the criteria for this award - care, governance, heritage, protection, welfare, and youth development - Richard Crawford checks every box. He contributed to every facet of the Te Puke we know and love today, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence our town for generations to come, even with his passing.”

The Lorna Treloar Citizen of the Year Award, an initiative of the Creative Te Puke Forum, was established to recognise someone who embodies the true spirit of Te Puke, a person who is truly community-minded, who has a deep love and respect for the town, and who quietly goes the extra mile without seeking recognition.

Handover: Former town crier Michael Jones hands over the trappings of office to his successor Glenn Ward

New town crier

When long-time town crier Michael Jones announced he was stepping down late last year, EPIC Te Puke began the process of finding a replacement.

Michael had held the role since the mid-1990s when, as vice-president of the town’s promotions committee, he decided a ceremonial float parade leader was needed.

The bell and robes were officially handed to fellow Te Puke Repertory Society member Glenn Ward on Saturday evening.

“He is an amazing actor,” says Rebecca.

“He just has this presence about him like Mike and the same way that you notice him. He demands your attention because of his presence and he can turn on his character.

“He is going to be an amazing town crier and we are so lucky to have him.”

Glenn says there was a little bit of prompting before he put his name forward.

“I hummed and hawed for a little bit then said I would put my name in the hat after a bit of prompting from the repertory society that I should apply for it.”

He says being a “thespian at heart” made the role attractive.

Glenn moved to Te Puke 12 years ago and after being involved in musical theatre in the Waikato, was soon part of Te Puke’s repertory scene.

Being a size or two bigger than Michael, thanks to the skills of Michelle Cliff at Te Puke Repertory Society, the costume has been modified to fit.

Glenn’s first assignation is likely to be the Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade on November 30.

“I love being the centre of attention if you will. So give me a bell and costume and I’ll love to walk the streets and be the one that everyone’s looking at.”

“It’s an honour because [Michael] has done it so long, it’s hard to picture someone else doing it.”