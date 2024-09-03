The late Richard Crawford was named the Lorna Treloar Memorial Citizen of the year. Pictured are his wife Julie with two of their children, Rachel Ohlson and Nathaniel Crawford, Western Bay mayor James Denyer, Lisa Stowell from Creative Te Puke Forum and Marty Robinson from The Daily Charitable Trust.
The community, the industry and the town came together at the weekend to celebrate kiwifruit.
The EPIC Te Puke organised event marked the 65th anniversary of the renaming of the Chinese gooseberry as kiwifruit.
Descendants of the industry pioneers, including Jack Turner who came up with the new name, and kiwifruit growing and exporting pioneer Jim MacLoughlin, were special guests.
Te Puke Repertory Society staged a re-enactment of the story of the renaming, four of the competitors from the 2024 Bay of Plenty Fruitgrower of the Year competition answered questions put by MC Ben Hurley and there were speeches from Malkit Singh, Zespri’s’s grower and industry relations manager, and Rotorua MP and Minister of Agriculture and of Trade, Todd McClay.
Sue Matthews, of the Western Bay Heritage Trust, outlined plans for a Heritage Hub in Te Puke to house a permanent history of kiwifruit display.
While the event was a celebration of kiwifruit, it was also a whole town celebration, says Rebecca.
“There was a whole lot of collaboration and involvement from other groups and it was really awesome to pull in the citizen of year award and have the repertory society so heavily involved in it, and to hand over the town crier role at the same time.
“It was lovely to have some of the pioneering families come along and make the effort to be there and have such a good response from the industry to support and attend.”
She says the impact of those early pioneers on the town cannot be underestimated.
“They had to be inventive and take risks, to see how the kiwifruit [lasted] on a ship, and wonder if they would go rotten or not - all of those things they had to take a risk on - and it worked and now it’s such a huge industry.
“It’s important to remember the roots and how it started and it’s special to go back and look at why we are where we are today.”
It was also fitting to have Sue Matthews share plans for somewhere to house a permanent history of the industry, she says.
While it would not be possible to hold such an event each year, something on a smaller scale celebrating the town “would be nice”.
Lorna Treloar Memorial Citizen of the Year
Creative Te Puke Forum’s Lisa Stowell announced the late Richard Crawford as the 2024 recipient of the award.
Richard died at the end of April. He was a sitting Western Bay of Plenty District Councillor, a former Te Puke Community Board chairman, volunteer firefighter and community champion.
Lisa said Richard was a remarkable individual and a man whose contributions to Te Puke have left an indelible mark on the community.
“Richard was a man of action, someone who didn’t just talk about making a difference, but who actually made it happen. His track record of service to the Te Puke community is unparalleled. From his tireless work with the fire service, his leadership at The Daily Cafe, his roles on the Te Puke Community Board, and his elected position with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council — Richard’s dedication knew no bounds.
“His impact on our town is profound and lasting. The Daily Cafe is just one shining example of the legacy Richard left behind — a place that brought people together, fostered connections, and became a cornerstone of our community.
“But Richard was more than just a leader; he was a motivator, someone who knew how to inspire others to bring out the best in themselves. His ability to galvanise people, to unite them around a common cause, is something we will always remember and cherish.
“When we look at the criteria for this award - care, governance, heritage, protection, welfare, and youth development - Richard Crawford checks every box. He contributed to every facet of the Te Puke we know and love today, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence our town for generations to come, even with his passing.”
The Lorna Treloar Citizen of the Year Award, an initiative of the Creative Te Puke Forum, was established to recognise someone who embodies the true spirit of Te Puke, a person who is truly community-minded, who has a deep love and respect for the town, and who quietly goes the extra mile without seeking recognition.
New town crier
When long-time town crier Michael Jones announced he was stepping down late last year, EPIC Te Puke began the process of finding a replacement.
Michael had held the role since the mid-1990s when, as vice-president of the town’s promotions committee, he decided a ceremonial float parade leader was needed.
The bell and robes were officially handed to fellow Te Puke Repertory Society member Glenn Ward on Saturday evening.