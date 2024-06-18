Kiwicoast Lions’ book fair coming Matariki weekend

Nick de Hoog is helping with the collection of books for this year's Kiwicoast Lions Book Fair that starts on June 28. He is flanked by, from left, Pat Cameron, Julie Gallagher, Anne Cole and Mary Jacobi.

Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions Club members have been working tirelessly since January to collect and sort thousands of books,

Next week, their work will bear fruit with the club’s 29th annual book fair to be held over Matariki Weekend, June 28-30.

This year there will be more books than ever before due to the gifting of books from two other Lions clubs in the district, which has meant calling on friends and family to help out.

“Club members are grateful to have the help of Nick [de Hoog] who picks up the books from the Te Puke drop-off spots and does the heavy lifting during the book sorts, and to the partners who help out when needed,” says convenor Maxine Shanks.

“Paper Plus Te Puke has been extremely helpful with printing all the flyers that have been circulated around town and the club is very grateful for all their help.

“Mpac have also been extremely helpful with providing sponsorship for the advertising.”

The club will have the help of Te Puke High School’s first XI football team to help with the set-up.

Book hunters at last year's book fair.

“These boys not only help set out all the tables, but lift all the boxes of books for the ladies. Without them, the book fair would not be possible.”

The club will also have the help of the Te Puke High School’s first and second XI hockey teams to help with the pack down on the Sunday afternoon.

“These teams are changing their training schedule to help us.

“There are books for all ages so go along during the weekend, get some winter reading or puzzles, DVDs, CDs or LPs and support the club’s latest project.”

The sale is at Te Puke Memorial Hall and is open from 8am-6pm on June 28, 9am-5pm on June 29 and 9am-3pm on June 30.



