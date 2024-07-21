Football: Te Puke put seven past Claudelands Rovers

Reserves

Te Puke United Reserves secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ōtūmoetai FC Bay 2 at Fergusson Park.

A competitive game started well as Ronan Wotten scored early for Te Puke. Some solid performances from everyone on the pitch gave the team the positive boost they needed which resulted in a second by Wotten before the break.

The second half kept the same pace and some good defensive efforts and saves from Matt Lyford kept Te Puke holding the 2-goal advantage. A second wind hit Ōtūmoetai late in the game but only managed to bring it back by 1 before the final whistle ending the game 2-1.

Player of the day: Matt Lyford. Te Puke Reserves play Plains Rangers away on Saturday at 2.30pm

Women’s Team

Te Puke United Women’s Team secured a semi-comfortable 3-0 victory over Ōtūmoetai FC Bay Women at Fergusson Park.

Te Puke started well, playing the ball around and creating some good early opportunities but were unable to find the net on many occasions. A few shaky moments were cleaned up at the back to keep the pressure on, but neither team was able to break the deadlock before halftime.

The second half was much the same. The Black and Whites looked to take the lead but left it late as Jaclyn Grant opened the scoring, this settled some nerves as Caroline Silveira found the net soon after and Chynna Davie securing the win.

Player of the day: Jaclyn Grant. Te Puke Women are away to Whakatane on Sunday, kick off 12.30pm

Wahine Toa

Plains Rangers pipped Wahine Toa 1-0 at Litt Park.

A tightly contested first half saw both teams creating chances, working hard to take the lead but a solid performance in the backline for both teams kept it even until the end of the half.

The away team took the lead early on and, although the attack fought hard to get back into the game Wahine Toa were unable to find an equaliser with the visitors staying strong to secure the win.

Player of the day: Nicole Baker. Wahine Toa are at home to Ōtūmoetai FC on Sunday, kick off 12.30pm.



