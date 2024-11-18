“It can significantly change things for us looking at the options, it’s huge.”

The family is currently exploring the possibility of Brennan going to the United States for a trial treatment.

“A tissue sample has been sent over from his tumour to see if the tumour markers will match what the trial needs.

“If that’s not an option, there is another trial we are looking at as well and if that’s not an option then we are looking at options in Australia.

“Basically the money will fund us going overseas and, obviously, I’m not going to be able to work, I have to be with him, so it just opens up that door for us.”

She says she is grateful to the local community for its hard work and generosity

“What an incredible, incredible community. They just came together and made it happen.”

Maree says there was some “amazing” feedback from those at the show.

“Everybody was very complimentary on the night, which was great because when you have it all in your head, but you’ve never done it before, you think ‘oh, how’s it going to come together’ - but it was great.”

All tickets sold.

“We went to 220 but could have sold many more, but we didn’t want it to be uncomfortable in the venue for everybody.

The night of the fashion show

“What great support and what an amazing community we live in.’

All auctions were sold.

“We couldn’t have done that without all of the sponsors – they gave a huge amount of support for the evening to happen.”

Maree says the emotion hit her the next day.

“I’m just so humbled and grateful to be in such an amazing community.

“It’s just amazing because things are hard for people, we are really finding it in retail, but people are digging into their wallets to help a young man – that’s my biggest highlight I reckon.”

Maree was helped by Erin Williams, Nicola Morrison, Jenny Williams, Hayley Whistler Vanessa Reid, Rebecca Wasley and Jane Laird-Pick.