Emergency services street appeal supports Te Puke foodbank

“High needs are always things like coffee, noodles and tinned fish – tinned tuna is always good because you can make a meal out of that,” she says.

Non-perishables are useful for their shelf life, but the street appeal will also accept perishable foods.

Clare asks that any perishables be clearly marked or collectors be told what they are so they can be sorted and used as soon as possible.

The appeal is always held in November before the Christmas period, which is a busy time for the foodbank.

“It’s about keeping our cupboards full because funding is down but demand is up, and we rely on our amazing community.”

Last month The Hub food bank reached 169 local households – up from 164 last October.

As well as Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade, police and Hato Hone St John, those participating in the food drive include Ministry for Primary Industries staff, Te Puke High School students who are part of Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Project K programme and Community Patrols members.

“I’ve been really impressed the last couple of years by the number of young people who have got on board with the food drive,” says Clare. “When you see the youngsters getting on board you know the future is bright.”

The food drive will start from the fire station around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 14.

“Last year was amazing. We had such a good turnout and pretty much covered the whole town.

Anyone who misses the collectors can drop items into The Hub on Jocelyn St which is open until 3pm except on Thursdays.