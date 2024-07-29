The two sides clashed in the opening round of the season, and faced off in the last – the Premiership final at Te Puke’s Murray Salt Stadium on Saturday.
But while Te Puke looked out of sorts in that game back in April, it was a very different performance in the final, where the Pirates grabbed their fourth title in the last 13 seasons with a 22-17 victory.
The home side, who finished top qualifiers in the preliminary competition, opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Kase Meyer flew 40 metres down the sideline to score out wide. Halfway through the first spell, Junior Matautia kicked a penalty goal and Te Puke held a narrow 5-3 advantage at the break.
Five minutes into the second half, player of the day Brad Armstrong crashed over, with the resulting Fletcher Carpenter conversion taking the hosts to a 12-3 lead. Eight minutes later, Te Puke stretched the advantage, when Elia Dina fed Declan Barnett, who went over in the corner. Fletcher Carpenter’s conversion gave Te Puke a nine-point lead.
Greerton fought back with a try to fullback Rico Syme, converted by Matautia.
Taine Craig-Ranga added a vital three points to take the advantage to 12. With time running out, Syme scored a runaway five-pointer, Matautia again adding the extras, but Te Puke had done enough and, in the final minutes, kept their composure to hang on.
Te Puke co-coach Matt Wallis, who came on as a substitute in the second half for his 231st game for the club, says the win was pretty special for the club and the community.
“Every single player has put in the work and it’s just a good culture. They are a good bunch of boys, no one is bigger than the team and they just all got on well. They are all mates, those young fellas, and they put the work in and I guess that paid off at the end of the season.”
Another feature of the season has been the contribution of a group of Fijian players attached to the club.
“They have been outstanding. If we didn’t have those boys turn up, we wouldn’t be the team that we are.
“They add a different element to attack and to the team culture. It’s been really good having them involved and I think they’ve enjoyed their time with the club and we’ve enjoyed having them.”
For Greerton Marist, it was the first appearance in a Baywide Premiership final.
“I feel like Greerton were one of the top two teams all year and they proved that. They put in the hard work, they’ve got good coaching and good players and they fully deserved to be there. They were one extra play away from taking out the championship. I think they can be really proud of how they went this season and they definitely put up a good fight.”