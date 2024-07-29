Five minutes into the second half, player of the day Brad Armstrong crashed over, with the resulting Fletcher Carpenter conversion taking the hosts to a 12-3 lead. Eight minutes later, Te Puke stretched the advantage, when Elia Dina fed Declan Barnett, who went over in the corner. Fletcher Carpenter’s conversion gave Te Puke a nine-point lead.

Greerton fought back with a try to fullback Rico Syme, converted by Matautia.

Taine Craig-Ranga added a vital three points to take the advantage to 12. With time running out, Syme scored a runaway five-pointer, Matautia again adding the extras, but Te Puke had done enough and, in the final minutes, kept their composure to hang on.

Te Puke co-coach Matt Wallis, who came on as a substitute in the second half for his 231st game for the club, says the win was pretty special for the club and the community.

“A lot of hard work went in this year from everyone and the commitment that went in from the boys was pretty awesome.”

Elia Dina gets the ball out to winger Declan Barnett who went on to score Te Puke Sports’ third and decisive try.

After a successful pre-season, that first game “lit a fire” under the squad, the co-coach says.

“They possibly got a bit ahead of themselves before that Greerton game. In sport that can happen to you. but it was humbling for us and that’s probably what got us back on track to be fair.

“We started ticking away at getting better every week.”

Te Puke went through the first phase of the competition unbeaten, then won all but the final game of the second phase, against Tauranga Sports.

But it wasn’t plain sailing.

“After the first two games, we had a pretty big injury toll, especially in the front row. There were times, especially in that first round, where we were struggling to name enough forwards to play.”

It was the reason he went back on to the paddock.

“I wasn’t going to play at all, but ended up playing quite a few games, but I was never going to say no – I was always going to help out.”

Player/co-coach Matt Wallis’ biggest fans – wife Kate and daughters Remi (left) and Braedi.

He says the Premiership win is a credit to the whole squad.

“Every single player has put in the work and it’s just a good culture. They are a good bunch of boys, no one is bigger than the team and they just all got on well. They are all mates, those young fellas, and they put the work in and I guess that paid off at the end of the season.”

Another feature of the season has been the contribution of a group of Fijian players attached to the club.

“They have been outstanding. If we didn’t have those boys turn up, we wouldn’t be the team that we are.

“They add a different element to attack and to the team culture. It’s been really good having them involved and I think they’ve enjoyed their time with the club and we’ve enjoyed having them.”

For Greerton Marist, it was the first appearance in a Baywide Premiership final.

Anxious moments for manager Ross Flexman with just a few minutes left and Te Puke ahead by five.

“I feel like Greerton were one of the top two teams all year and they proved that. They put in the hard work, they’ve got good coaching and good players and they fully deserved to be there. They were one extra play away from taking out the championship. I think they can be really proud of how they went this season and they definitely put up a good fight.”

Greerton Marist vice-president Tim Smith said: “From Greerton, we made history regardless, by making our first Baywide final and our club and community is immensely proud.

“A big congratulations to Matt and the Te Puke side, they have set the bar very high and are deserving champions. We look forward to coming back even stronger in 2025″.