Rangiuru's Tamaikoha Te Aute will skipper this season's Bay of Plenty Toa team named last week.

He is one of eight Rangiuru players and four Te Puke Sports representatives in the squad.

Covid-19 put paid to the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament this year and there has been no provincial representative rugby tournaments

arranged for 2020.

However, the Bay of Plenty Toa Management team was determined to provide a meaningful representative programme for the age group side.

Other provincial unions were also looking for games as well allowing a six-game schedule to be put together.

The decision to move towards an under 20 age grade campaign created the ability to select from a wider pool of players.

Head coach Aidan Kuka is excited about the season ahead.

''There has been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to put this campaign together,'' he said.

''James Porter has been instrumental in designing the Toa schedule. I know this group of young men are extremely grateful for the opportunity to be putting on a Bay of Plenty rugby jersey while also representing their club and whānau.

"The majority of the squad have been part of the 2020 Academy group and have worked hard to this point. It is a well balanced squad and they will look to play an exciting brand of rugby that encourages flair and expression."

Kuka says Te Aute will lead from the front and be well supported by Benet Kumeroa, Cassius Misa and Nikora Broughton who were all inspirational in last year's campaign.

After their initial game, a 45-31 victory over Manawatu in Taupō last weekend, the Toa will travel to Te Kuiti on consecutive weekends to play King Country, then Taranaki.

The three home games will be against Thames Valley on October 2 at Rotorua International Stadium, as a curtain raiser to the Steamers game against Auckland, against Waikato at Blake Part on October 10 and Counties Manukau at Tauranga Domain No 2 on October 24.

Spectating will be dependent on alert level restrictions in force at the time.

The 2020 Bay of Plenty Toa squad includes: Arana Millar – prop (Te Puke Sports), Benet Kumeroa – prop (Rangiuru), Brett Henry – prop (Rangiuru), Chad Isaiah Roberts – winger (Rangiuru), Jack Henry – prop (Rangiuru), Jack Hollinshead - halfback (Te Puke Sports), Kali Vaipulu – lock (Te Puke Sports), Kirwin Hiini – hooker (Rangiuru), Lockie Deveraux - lock (Te Puke Sports), Melino Fotu – flanker (Rangiuru), Nikora Broughton – flanker (Rangiuru), Tamaikoha Te Aute – centre (Rangiuru).