Hayden Wilde secured his fourth consecutive T100 world series win in Spain. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Bay of Plenty triathlete Hayden Wilde made it four wins from four in the T100 world series when he ran out a clear-cut winner in Spain.

Wilde continued a season of dominance which began in the season-opener in Singapore, followed by two more recent wins in London and the French Riviera.

The 28-year-old has bounced back in remarkable fashion from shocking injuries suffered mid-year when hit by a truck while training in Japan and now appears well on course to be crowned series champion.

Wilde’s latest success, in Valencia, saw him stave off a challenge from reigning 70.3 world champion Jelle Geens, who threw down a challenge early on the run leg.