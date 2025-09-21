However, the Kiwi was more than up to it and he eased clear at the halfway point to cross more than two minutes clear of his rival, with Germany’s Jonas Schomburg third.
Wilde will take a perfect score into the T100 grand final in Qatar in December, where the points from that race add to an athlete’s best four results.
Wilde’s win came on the day that his great rival Alex Yee, who pipped him to Olympic triathlon gold in Paris last year, announced he is going all-in on marathon running for the rest of the year.
- RNZ