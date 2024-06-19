Who will you hire to run Tauranga?

Image supplied by Tauranga City Council

The future of our city is back in your hands. On July 20, Tauranga votes for the city’s leadership for the first time in nearly five years.

Who we choose to run this city matters, but most of us haven’t bothered to vote in past local government elections. This time let’s change that.

There are 10 roles up for grabs – one mayor, eight general ward councillors, and a councillor to represent our new Māori ward, Te Awanui.

If you’ve chosen Tauranga to live, work, play or raise your children, then make sure the people picked for the top jobs are committed to shaping the city you want to see. The decisions they make can have a huge impact on our daily lives and communities. And it’s so, so much more than rates and rubbish.

How to vote

Everyone gets to vote in two contests. One for the mayor and one for your local area (ward) representative, or Māori ward representative if you’re on the Māori roll.

There are 75 people vying for the 10 elected member roles, and you get to decide.

To learn more about who wants to represent you, visit Tauranga.govt.nz/elections and check out some short videos from some of the candidates. Or meet your candidates at a local event near you.

And when it comes time to vote, you’ll need to rank your candidate choices on your voting form 1, 2, 3, 4... You can rank as many of the candidates as you like. Make sure you don’t put a tick in the box by mistake as it won’t be counted. If your first pick doesn’t get the numbers and is eliminated from the first round, then your vote goes to your second pick… and so on until there is a winner. To learn more about the voting system, visit Tauranga.govt.nz/elections.

Check your mailbox

Voting packs with your voting form and a candidate information booklet will start arriving in mailboxes from 29 June. If you don’t receive a voting pack, don’t worry, you can still vote this election. Go to our website for information.

Voting made easy

Then just post your voting paper any time before Wednesday 17 July or drop it off at one of 43 orange voting bins across the city, including at any Tauranga supermarket, Tauranga City Council library, and the Mount Hub before midday on Saturday 20 July. Visit Tauranga.govt.nz/elections for a list of locations near you.

The future of our city is in your hands, make your vote count. Vote!

For more go to Tauranga.govt.nz/elections.

Voting checklist