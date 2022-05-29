"Three. Two. One."

KEY POINTS: Jumping out of a plane with Skydive Tauranga was my first skydive

The countdown seemed slow but the moments between standing on the ledge outside the plane and diving towards the ground seemed even slower.

Jumping out of a plane with Skydive Tauranga was my first skydive, something on my bucket list that I hadn't gotten around to in my 25 years.

I was greeted with big smiles from the team at their HQ near the airport, an unsuspecting spot for adventure in Mount Maunganui's industrial area.

I'm suited up, given the run down, and we're off into the air.

Instagram-famous and Tauranga must-do Mauao shrunk unrecognisably, I saw the true shape and scale of Mōtītī Island for the first time, Lake Rotorua was a glimmer in the distance, and the rat-race below could be described as nothing other than serene.

The nerves I had denied began to grow when Tristan Webb, my instructor, leaned forward to tell me we were halfway.

You don't really appreciate how high 12,000 feet is until you're 6,000 feet up.

Five of us, including the pilot, sat snug in the small plane, and I sat across from another first-time jumper – Celine – a stranger who felt like a friend as what we were about to do sunk in.

Photo / Supplied.

As we circled upwards, the setting autumn sun seemed to hit every nook of the landscape.

I could have spent hours in the plane, and I wasn't sure the dive could be more beautiful than this.

I was wrong.

On the ledge, there was no option to turn back, and before I knew it, we were falling towards the ground.

Being so high up, the houses and buildings were nothing but speckles, the boats in the marina were practically invisible, and if you told me there were no cars on the road I would have believed it.

I couldn't hear much which seemed to amplify what I could see.

I glance towards Waihī beach with the sun mid sky and a soft golden glow on the water, lighting up the surrounding mountain ranges.

We fell and fell from above the clouds at 200km per hour for 45 seconds.

My cheeks squeezed up against my goggles from a mixture of the pressure and a smile that only seemed to grow.

It was surreal and I felt a sense of calm.

It was 45 seconds I've replayed many times since.

Once the parachute opens, we begin to drift and I look at my feet dangling above the bridge I drive over daily.

I'm allowed to lift my goggles and all the beauty of our region is magnified.

Tauranga is arguably the Mecca of New Zealand, known for the beaches, cafes and bars, people, and the proximity to other adventures just a short drive away.

If you thought the views were breathe taking from the peak of the Mount or Papamoa Hills, you're in for a treat.

I never knew Skydive Tauranga existed until recently, and always associated the activity with the likes of Queenstown and Wānaka.

After taking the plunge, I couldn't recommend the Bay's hidden gem enough.

We can't do anything but count ourselves lucky for having the best playground in the country.

For more inspiration on what to see and do in the Bay, visit bayofplentynz.com