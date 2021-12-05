Take a ride on a V8 Trike

Photo / Supplied.

If you think you know your city too well to want to take a guided tour of it - let alone on a powerful Chevrolet V8-powered trike, think again.

Even if you're a local, V8 Trike Tours can show you features of Tauranga and Mt Maunganui you probably didn't know about. And you'll be riding in style on a custom-built four or two-passenger trike that gives unrivalled views.

With the international tourism market out of action for the meantime, company owners Nigel and Kathryn Busbridge are encouraging Kiwi visitors and locals to experience a trike tour.

"You not only see your surroundings from a very different perspective, you also get to experience the smells," says Nigel. "There's nothing to obstruct the view and it's just as safe as riding in a car.

"Some locals are hesitant to ride with us because they think they've seen all the city sights, but they're usually surprised."

Former UK residents who moved to New Zealand in 2015, Nigel and Kathryn are experienced in the tourism and transport industries, having owned and operated a large coach company for 30 years. Their expert drivers/guides have passed defensive driving courses and are assessed yearly. Nigel emphasises that the trikes, which undergo a full, independent mechanical inspection every six weeks, are completely safe. Passengers must wear seatbelts and booster seats are available for children aged under seven.

Photo / Supplied.

V8 Trike Tours offer five organised tours ranging from a 25-minute Main Beach Cruise at Mount Maunganui to a three-hour City Hills and Lakes tour taking in some of the most spectacular sights of the city and surrounds. A 40-minute V8 Highway Sprint is another option, while a one-hour City Loop tour and a 1.5-hour City and Scenic Lookout Tour are also popular. You can hire trikes and drivers for special events using your own itinerary.

Nigel says the 5,700cc machines are popular for weddings, balls, birthdays, corporate events, and even funerals. The minimum passenger age is two, and the oldest V8 Trike Tours passenger so far is a 104-year-old man who loved the experience so much, he wanted the driver to go faster.

Photo / Supplied.

The company also caters for passengers with special needs and because the trikes are low to the ground, they're easily accessible.

"Once people have tried riding with us, they're blown away and become repeat customers," says Nigel. It's a fantastic way to see Tauranga. For us, it's not just about the trikes – it's about all the people we meet. Give it a go, and you'll soon find out how much fun it is."

Unique to New Zealand, the trikes, which are up to five metres long, were built in limited numbers in Rangiora. When Nigel spotted one, he recognised their business potential and bought three.

"Tourists love them," he says. "When the cruise ships were calling they were hugely popular – especially with the Australians."

So popular in fact, that V8 Trikes has been rated No.1 out of 26 outdoor activities in Mt Maunganui by TripAdvisor and in August 2021was voted in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide. It's the fourth time in five years that the venture has won a TripAdvisor award.

